BitMax Token Market Capitalization Hits $1.19 Billion (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, BitMax Token has traded 52.9% higher against the dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $14.14 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitMax Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00051281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.83 or 0.00647207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00024054 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BitMax Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMax Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

