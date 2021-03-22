Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Hits $223.52 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $223.52 million and $4.77 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00015479 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

