Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Price Tops $19.70 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $19.70 or 0.00034346 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $365.86 million and $14.15 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,353.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $525.59 or 0.00916400 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.51 or 0.00358321 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

