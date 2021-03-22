Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $41.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $271,347.67 and $41.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,905.14 or 1.00068306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00035944 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.74 or 0.00383202 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.92 or 0.00288455 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.06 or 0.00693085 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00076482 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,075,247 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

