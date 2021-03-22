Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) PT Raised to $25.00

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

BDSX opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.28. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts predict that Biodesix will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

