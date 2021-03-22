Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $3.27 billion and $2.65 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00051327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.24 or 0.00644355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00068744 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 3,265,256,025 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

