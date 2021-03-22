Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells $292,520.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $292,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $299,580.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00.

Bill.com stock traded up $5.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.96. The company had a trading volume of 748,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,331. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.73. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a PE ratio of -292.23.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

