Bienville Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,409,510 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,552,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409,510 shares during the quarter. Waitr accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned 4.10% of Waitr worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Waitr stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.35.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

