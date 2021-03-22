Bienville Capital Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 788 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,299,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,603,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA opened at $321.84 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.34 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.