Bienville Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bienville Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 67,327 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Macquarie lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $63.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.