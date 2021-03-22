Bienville Capital Management LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 83,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $30.44.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

