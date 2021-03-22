Bienville Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,000. XP comprises 0.5% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XP. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of XP by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,488,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,190 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of XP by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,595,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of XP by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 66,225 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XP by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 646,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after buying an additional 334,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP during the fourth quarter valued at $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XP opened at $36.62 on Monday. XP Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

