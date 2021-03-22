BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,137 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 33,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $54,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BBL opened at $57.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $67.03.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

