Bezant 24 Hour Volume Reaches $703,110.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 66.7% against the US dollar. Bezant has a market capitalization of $471,657.62 and $703,110.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00050878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00016982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.93 or 0.00647619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00068923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00023517 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io

Buying and Selling Bezant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.