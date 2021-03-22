Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $50.89. Approximately 2,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,165,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200 day moving average of $81.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 203,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $12,511,335.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Rothman sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $7,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,073.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 689,003 shares of company stock worth $39,414,315 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,252,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,407,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

