Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BLI opened at $48.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.87, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $449,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,003 shares of company stock valued at $39,414,315 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

