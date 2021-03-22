Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 46,702 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,702 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after buying an additional 679,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB opened at $54.61 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its 200 day moving average is $55.00.

