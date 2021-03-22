Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 19,268 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 937,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,285,000 after purchasing an additional 131,388 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $68.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.78. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $69.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.208 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

