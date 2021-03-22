Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after buying an additional 81,789 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $365.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $370.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.53.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,293 shares of company stock worth $10,146,221 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

