Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 770,021 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $37.89 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.77.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

