Bella Protocol Price Tops $3.67 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $104.46 million and $30.16 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.67 or 0.00006527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00051147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00018787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.22 or 0.00643237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00023909 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

Bella Protocol Token Trading

