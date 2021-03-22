Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

BDRFF stock remained flat at $$103.17 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $122.56.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.