Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Holdings Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 301.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 204,649 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 11.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

BZH stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $638.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BZH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

