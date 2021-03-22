Beaxy (BXY) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Beaxy has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $2,753.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00051010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00643361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00068766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00023824 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,095,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

