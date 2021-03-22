Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 114 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $172.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $174.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.77.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

