Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,638 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $141.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of -72.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $160.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.