Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Pinterest by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,096,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,273,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 263,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,159 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinterest from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

PINS opened at $73.01 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a PE ratio of -114.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.50.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $4,965,648.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,228,802 shares of company stock worth $91,827,613.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

