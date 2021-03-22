Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 8,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $613,710.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,375,342. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $75.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.19. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

