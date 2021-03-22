Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 9,762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP opened at $52.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a PE ratio of -46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

