Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE stock opened at $128.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day moving average of $125.06.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

