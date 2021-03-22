Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAMXF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their sell rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAMXF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of BAMXF opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $41.27 and a 1 year high of $105.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.46.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

