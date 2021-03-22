Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Basf from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Basf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Basf from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY opened at $20.82 on Friday. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

