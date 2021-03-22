Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BDEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital raised shares of Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 722 ($9.43).

Shares of LON:BDEV traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 764.40 ($9.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,756. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 700.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 616.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 377.50 ($4.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

