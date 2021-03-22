Barclays Upgrades Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) to Equal Weight

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.95.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of HXL opened at $60.74 on Monday. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,027,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 3.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,384,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,547,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,443,000 after buying an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,563,000 after buying an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.