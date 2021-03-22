Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $66.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IAA shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

