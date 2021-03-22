Barclays PLC Sells 2,756 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 70,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR opened at $170.11 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.19 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.10 and a 200 day moving average of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.