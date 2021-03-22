Barclays PLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Graham by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Graham by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Graham by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GHC opened at $600.97 on Monday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $280.91 and a 12 month high of $634.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $593.51 and a 200-day moving average of $492.50. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.71%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at $339,439.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,259.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,724,589.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

