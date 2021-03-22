Barclays PLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,121 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In related news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $650,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.