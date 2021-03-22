Barclays PLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after acquiring an additional 621,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,015,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 411,183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 1,074.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 364,644 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 180,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 129,860 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 515 shares of company stock worth $4,162 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ARLO opened at $8.08 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $650.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

