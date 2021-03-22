Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Hawaiian worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,310,000 after buying an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after buying an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

HA opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

