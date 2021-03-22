Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at UBS Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s previous close.

BARC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 186.75 ($2.44).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 184.10 ($2.41) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £31.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.43. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.27 ($1.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 156.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 132.87.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

