Barclays Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €3.30 Price Target

Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOKIA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.93 ($4.62).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

