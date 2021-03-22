Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,194 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 48,341 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,513,073.30. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $505,808.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,103 shares of company stock worth $6,746,845. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $35.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

