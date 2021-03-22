Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Digimarc worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Digimarc by 534.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Digimarc by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Chamness sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $519,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,964.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $943,060 in the last 90 days. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $35.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $600.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

