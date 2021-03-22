Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 24,838 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 522,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in APi Group were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in APi Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in APi Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,353,000 after buying an additional 501,553 shares in the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,406,000 after buying an additional 700,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,159,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on APG. Zacks Investment Research lowered APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE APG opened at $20.22 on Monday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.