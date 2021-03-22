Bank of America Upgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RVLV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolve Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.61.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Shares of RVLV opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $55.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,238,112 shares of company stock worth $86,045,756. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 357.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,228,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after buying an additional 959,839 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $19,041,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter worth $8,560,000. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.