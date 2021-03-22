Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,876 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on BBVA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 26th. Banco Sabadell upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

NYSE BBVA opened at $5.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

