Banano Market Cap Achieves $13.46 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $13.46 million and approximately $66,957.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.79 or 0.00463617 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00065048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00050712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017766 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00138631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $367.69 or 0.00641346 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,067 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,240,183 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

