Bamco Inc. NY Has $355,000 Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,179 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at about $265,346,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after acquiring an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,968,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME opened at $202.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.72 and a 12-month high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.