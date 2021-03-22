bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Down 60.2% This Week

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $1,110.95 or 0.01935991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 60.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $766,355.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.36 or 0.00460681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.56 or 0.00140384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00056854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00695908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00073969 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha’s total supply is 7,676 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

Buying and Selling bAlpha

